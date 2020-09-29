Singapore topples Mauritius in FPI race aided by growth in equity assets

-
Singapore has toppled Mauritius to become the number two jurisdiction for foreign portfolio investments (FPI) into India, aided by the steady growth in equity assets as well as the string of regulatory setbacks to Mauritius over the past two years.
Total assets under custody (AUC) routed via Singapore to India at the end of August stood at Rs 3.46 trillion, a 13.7 per cent growth over the previous year. About a third of these were debt assets, including investments through the voluntary retention route (VRR), which comes with a three-year lock-in. Total assets from Mauritius dipped 15.8 per cent to Rs 3.41 trillion over the same period.
Singapore, which adopted a new fund framework earlier this year, has traditionally had a stable fund management regime. The nation’s Variable Capital Companies Act (VCC) is aimed at providing fund managers greater operational flexibility and cost savings.
Mauritius has been hobbled by a string of regulatory reversals. It was included in the grey and black lists put out by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and EU, respectively, this year. This, say market players, has created a negative perception among large institutional investors such as pension and endowment funds.
“That Mauritius is yet to be FATF-compliant. This may have influenced fund managers’ decision to prefer Singapore. Although its VCC model is yet to gain traction, Korean and Japanese funds managers increasingly prefer Singapore to Hong Kong for routing their investments to Asian countries. The growing economic substance of Singapore has also added to the confidence of FPIs, although cost of set-up and management are still higher than Mauritius,” said Viraj Kulkarni, founder, Pivot Management Consulting.
The renegotiation of India’s tax treaties with Mauritius and Singapore in 2016 and the introduction of General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR) in 2017 has also benefited Singapore indirectly.
Equity investments made on or after April 1, 2019, are taxed at 10 per cent for investments greater than a year, and at 15 per cent for those below. So, a sizeable chunk of equity investments that were once routed through Mauritius solely to avail of treaty benefits now prefer to come via home jurisdictions. GAAR requires entities seeking treaty benefits to show sufficient commercial substance, which is easier to establish in Singapore than in Mauritius because of the availability of a large workforce there.
Mauritius has faced other setbacks, too. Back in 2018, it was included in the list of 25 high-risk jurisdictions by global banks acting as custodians for offshore funds. In 2019, about 80 per cent of the FPIs from Mauritius was pushed into category II post the recategorization of FPIs. These issues dragged on for a while before being resolved.
Notably, Singapore surpassed Mauritius in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2018-19, with aggregate investment of $16.22 billion versus $8.08 billion from Mauritius. In 2019-20, India attracted $14.67 billion in FDI from Singapore against $8.24 billion from Mauritius.
