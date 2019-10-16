Single agency being set up to process defence exports

In a new initiative to boost the export of Indian defence products, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Friday launch the Indigenous Defence Equipment Exporters Association (IDEEA) in New Delhi. IDEEA is conceived as a non-profit association, set up under Section 8 of the Companies Act.

It has the stated objective of making India “one of the top three defence equipment exporters in the world.” The association will effectively be a nodal agency for receiving and processing export inquiries from all prospective customers across the globe. Sanjay Jaju, the defence ...