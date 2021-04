Single-window clearance mechanism for foreign investors hits a bump

The Centre’s ambitious single-window clearance mechanism for foreign investors, which was expected to launch on April 15, has been delayed because states’ technical infrastructure is not yet prepared for the new mechanism. Besides, the second wave of Covid-19 and resultant lockdowns have affected manpower availability within the nodal departments.

As a result, it is learnt that the government has worked out a new timeline and has shifted the launch to June. The new system is being developed to handhold foreign investors keen to invest in India. It aims to help them obtain all ...