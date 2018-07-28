Sitharaman releases 'Made-in-india' multi-fuel war tank engines to Army

handed over two categories of indigenised multi-fuel engines for powering main battle tanks to the Vice Chief of Army Staff on Saturday. The engines were developed at the (EFA), Chennai, a unit of Ordnance Factory Board under the Department of Defence Production.

The engines have been fully indigenised for the first time under the Make-in-India Programme.

The first engine with 1,000 HP, named V92S2, powers T-90 Bhisma Tank and the second, named V-46-6, powers T-72 Ajeya Tank and its variants. Though these engines are manufactured based on Russian design, EFA has worked tirelessly to make critical assemblies under “Make in India” programme and has emerged successful in its efforts. These assemblies, which include Turbo Charger, Super Charger, and Fuel Injection Pumps, were sourced from Russia earlier.

EFA will be manufacturing the two engines with 100 per cent Indian made parts, according to an official release.

At the end of the visit, a handing-over ceremony was held, during which the Minister handed over indigenously manufactured engines for T-90 tank and T-72 tank to VCOAS. Anil Kumar, GM/EFA assured that EFA will also complete full indigenisation of the another engine, UTD-20, this fiscal year.





EFA's indigenisation efforts have not only resulted in savings to the exchequer to the tune of Rs 3.3 million for each T-90 engine and Rs 975,000 for each T-72 engine, but also the exhibits self-reliance of OFB in manufacturing these engines in India without any import support.

EFA has manufactured more than 12,000 engines since inception in 1987 for Indian Army and has established a production capacity of more than 800 engines per annum. During 2018-19, EFA is geared up to cross the 800-engine mark for armoured vehicles.

EFA has also undertaken R&D project for upgradation of 300 HP engine for BMP, Design & Development of New power pack for 650 HP for FICV and to upgrade the existing 1,000 HP T-90 engine.