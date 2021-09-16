Sitharaman to address media at 5pm, may speak on bad bank proposal

-
ALSO READ
Health, credit, jobs: FM announces 8 measures to revive economy in pandemic
Govt announces 500,000 free visas, loan guarantee scheme for travel sector
Nirmala Sitharaman urges CMs to end police manhandling of bank staff
GST: Centre to borrow Rs 1.58 trn in FY22 to compensate states, says FM
Sebi to set up fund to buy stressed corporate bonds: FM Sitharaman
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the media Thursday at 5 pm in Delhi, said her ministry on Twitter. It didn’t give details but a media report said she is expected to make announcements about a proposal to set up a bad bank.
Clearing the path for the launch of National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL), the Cabinet is learnt to have approved the government guarantee on security receipts that will be used to buy bad loans of lenders. The Centre has earmarked about Rs 31,000 crore for this, Business Standard reported this morning.
The NARCL has been incorporated in Mumbai following its registration with the Registrar of Companies (RoC). The capital requirement of the bad bank has been estimated at Rs 6,000 crore by the IBA, which has been tasked with setting up the entity. It has mobilised an initial capital of Rs 100 crore as mandated by the regulator.
Sitharaman will on Friday attend a meeting of the goods and services tax (GST) Council in Lucknow Friday. The council is likely to turn down requests for exemption of indirect tax on services provided by statutory bodies like the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the International Financial Services Centers Authority (IFSCA).
The meeting will consider if online food-delivery operators, such as Swiggy and Zomato, should pay GST on restaurant services supplied through them.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU