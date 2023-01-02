JUST IN
DPIIT considering quality control norms for air coolers, water dispensers
Coal ministry to take up additional 19 first mile connectivity projects
Trade in rupee with sanctions-hit Russia kicks off, set to gather pace
Betting on outcomes of games won't be allowed; rules likely in Feb: MoS IT
Around 21 API projects come up under the PLI scheme, shows data
Petrol export by OMCs rise 142% between 2020-21 and 2021-22: Govt data
IT ministry calls for self-regulation, grievance redressal in online gaming
Indian economy likely to navigate rough global weather in 2023: Assocham
Indian economy poised for further growth despite global headwinds: Analysts
Hostel plots, coaching villas drive Kota's real estate sector growth
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
DPIIT considering quality control norms for air coolers, water dispensers
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Railways' slow run in freight traffic continues, grows 3% in Dec

It earned Rs 1.2 trillion till Dec from freight, marking a growth of 16 per cent YoY

Topics
Railways  | freight trains | Railway Ministry

Dhruvaksh Saha  |  New Delhi 

freight trains
This comes as the railwaysâ€™ freight grew by 1 per cent and 5 per cent in October and November respectively

Freight carried by the Railways grew 3 per cent in December, marking a full quarter of modest performance in a financial year that earlier saw the national transporter set records in loading.

“During the month of December 2022, originating freight loading of 130.66 million tonnes (mt) has been achieved against loading of 126.8 mt in December 2021, which is an improvement of 3 per cent over last year. Freight revenue of Rs 14,573 crore has been achieved against Rs 12914 crore freight earnings in December 2021, thereby an improvement of 13 per cent over last year,” said the railways ministry.

Railways’ freight grew by 1 per cent and 5 per cent in October and November. Commodity-wise data for December is not available yet.

On a cumulative basis, 1109.38 mt of goods were transported in FY23 against last year’s loading of 1029.96 mt, keeping overall growth at 8 per cent. Indian Railways earned Rs 1.2 trillion till December from freight, marking a growth of 16 per cent year-on-year.

Freight volume for raw materials did modestly, but the Railways had steady growth in its miscellaneous and finished goods segment. The transporter said this is because its service delivery at competitive prices is resulting in new traffic from conventional and non conventional commodity streams.

Experts said the transporter needs to maintain a CAGR of 10 per cent to meet its freight targets envisioned in the National Rail Plan. The government wants to significantly increase the national transporter’s freight numbers, along with its modal freight share to 45 per cent by 2030. As per government estimates, consolidated demand for freight will be over 6,300 mt by 2026 and 8220 mt by 2031.

The national transporter would need to account for over 3600 mt in 2031 to meet its NRP targets. In the near-term, it is targeting over 2000 mt by 2024.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Railways

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 20:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU