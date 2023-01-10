JUST IN
This Budget's focus should be on expenditure, not taxation: Pronab Sen
Small, mid CPSEs likely to be on Centre's FY24 disinvestment list

Government officials hinted that efforts were being taken to conclude stake sale of Shipping Corp and BEML by March

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

Government officials hinted that efforts were being taken to conclude stake sale of Shipping Corp and BEML by March.

The government may add small- and mid-cap central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) to its list of disinvestment and privatisation candidates for the next financial year.

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 23:29 IST

