Smart metering faces hurdles as not all discoms see financial benefit in it

The union power ministry's ambitious plan for 100 per cent smart metering in the next two years may face some distress, with not all state distribution companies seeing a financial benefit from the devices.

In addition, the plan also faces supply issues with vendors reluctant to supply to certain states for payment concerns. “I don’t see a benefit to make that huge an investment, when the returns are not impressive. It does not do much to change my financials significantly,” said a top official from a state distribution company, who did not wish to be ...