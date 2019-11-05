Snooping row: Govt mulls safety audit of WhatsApp Pay; launch to be delayed

WhatsApp Pay may not launch anytime soon in India, as the government is planning a comprehensive safety audit of the payments platform, according to a source in the know. The payments vertical of the chat app has been running on beta for the last one year.

Top officials in key ministries including Finance and Information Technology (IT) are of the opinion that a sensitive payments system such as Unified Payments Interface (UPI) should not be on a platform whose security is possibly compromised. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials, who deal with fintech, also fear that financial data ...