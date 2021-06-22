Soft launch of phase-1 of National Single Window system for investors soon

Commerce and industry minister said on Tuesday that the government will soon launch the first phase of the national single window system that will allow investors to identify and apply for various pre-operations approvals required for starting business in India.

The soft-launch of the digital platform will happen soon.

There will be 17 ministries and departments and 14 states onboard in the first phase, Goyal said during the review meeting of the single window system.

The online system will have all the facilities, including land purchasing as well as all the information needed to businesses and industrialists. The system is expected to reduce compliance burden for investors, simplify cumbersome processes and enable ease of doing business in India.

“The “Single window” would be a genuine one, acting as a one-stop solution to all the problems or requirements of the investors. This would provide end-to-end facilitation, support, including pre-investment advisory, information related to land banks and facilitating clearances at Central and State levels,” he said.

Investors will also get to know the approvals required for a particular business and let them apply for those approvals to kickstart their business, monitor the status of those approvals as well as seek clarifications regarding the same in one platform.

“All security measures should be in place to safeguard the critical data. He also suggested for third party auditing of the platform before its launch,” an official statement quoted Goyal as saying.