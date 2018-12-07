Soon, relatives of defaulters will be allowed to bid: SBI chairman

State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar (pictured) said amendments in the Section 29A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) are necessary as the earlier amendment imposed a blanket ban on a defaulter’s relatives, who wanted to bid for a company. “There are many cases where two brothers have split their businesses 20 years ago but as one brother is now a defaulter, the other brother cannot bid for the assets under the IBC,” Kumar said during the Business Standard banking summit on Thursday evening.

In the case of L N Mittal, chairman of ArcelorMittal, ...