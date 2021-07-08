Southwest monsoon deficient in 41% of India's 694 districts till July 8

-
Southwest monsoon has practically stalled over most parts of the country since June 19. This has not only delayed its progress over north India but has also badly impacted the sowing of the kharif crop.
According to traders and market watchers, till the end of June, sowing of kharif crop has been over 20 per cent less than it was during the same period last year, with the main pulses, oilseeds and coarse cereals bearing the brunt of rain shortfall.
Till July 8, the southwest monsoon was deficient in around 41 per cent of the 694 districts of the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is hopeful that rainfall will revive in the next few days.
Between June 1 to July 8, the cumulative monsoon was 5 per cent below normal. The map shows that the rains have evaded most parts of India in the past week, between July 1 to 7.
