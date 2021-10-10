Soyabean output may rise 14% to 11.9 mn tn this year: SOPA

-
Soyabean production is estimated to rise by 14 per cent to nearly 119 lakh tonnes this year on higher sowing area and likely improvement in productivity, according to industry body SOPA.
In its estimate released on Sunday, Indore-based Soyabean Processors Association of India (SOPA) said that the total area under soybean for the year 2021 is 119.984 lakh hectares. The government's area estimate is 123.677 lakh hectares.
In last year's Kharif (summer sow) season, total soyabean acreage stood at 118.383 lakh hectare.
"Estimated total production of soybean crop for all India for the year 2021 is 118.889 lakh tons, which is higher by 14.337 lakh tons (13.71 per cent) as compared to last year," SOPA said. The production stood at 104.55 lakh tonnes last year.
"The average yield for the year 2021 is estimated as 991 kg per hectare as against 883 kg per hectare during the year 2020," the association said.
Soyabean is a major oilseed crop grown in Kharif season.
Out of the total estimated production this year, the output in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra is seen at 52.3 lakh tonnes and 48.3 lakh tonnes this year. The production in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra stood at 41.8 lakh tonnes and 45.44 lakh tonnes last year.
