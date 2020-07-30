Special force for security of industrial and financial units in UP

JUST IN
Siddharth Kalhans  |  Lucknow 

Awasthi said the special security force will be similar to state vital installation forces in other states and will have specially trained security personnel. Representative image

The security of industrial and financial establishments, and religious and tourist places in Uttar Pradesh will now be looked after by a special force.

The UP cabinet in its meeting presided by chief minister Adityanath on Thursday approved a proposal to set up the force, five companies of which would be constituted in the first phase.

According to the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home, Avaneesh Kumar Awasthi, since there was no financial allocation for this force in the annual budget of 2020-21, the state government will make provision for it in the supplementary budget, which will be tabled in the monsoon session of UP assembly beginning August 20.

Awasthi said the special security force will be similar to state vital installation forces in other states and will have specially trained security personnel. It may be noted that in Maharasthra, Odisha and other states the security of industrial, financial establishments and key religious and tourist places is being looked after by special forces. Now UP too will have such a force, which will also take care of the security of the high court, district courts, medical institutions, and government and semi-government offices.

Awasthi said the special force would also earn revenue for the state by providing security services to industrial units and financial institutions. Awasthi said that a large number of youth in the state would get jobs in this force. Apart from the police, state paramilitary force like PAC deployed at present in the security of industries, banks, religious and tourist places will be utilized to check crime and maintain law and order in the state.
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 18:37 IST

