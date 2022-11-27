Spike in winter demand for diesel in Europe offers huge scope for India

A looming global shortage of diesel in presents India with more than one opportunity to profit from strong margins. A shortage of the fuel, a key contributor to inflation, has been exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine, and western sanctions on Russian fuel supplies. The slowdown in natural gas supply means the West needs diesel to heat their homes this winter. And India might have a solution to their problems — by exporting fuel to meet much of the continent’s needs. Rising diesel prices also present an opportunity for India’s battered state oil refiners to salvage some of the losses they are incurring on selling transport fuels at government-administered rate for months.