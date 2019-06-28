Stagnant property prices fail to take sheen off Mumbai land deals

Even as residential property prices and home sales are stagnant in Mumbai, land deals are happening at staggering prices. Sales have declined 2 per cent in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2018-19 and prices have reduced by around same rate, according to Liases Foras, a real estate research firm.

On the contrary, land deals in the city have clocked big numbers. Recently, Japanese conglomerate Sumitomo Group had bid Rs 2,238 crore for a 3-acre plot in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area of Mumbai. At Rs 745 crore per acre, this was the largest land deal in the ...