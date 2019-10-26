Stakeholders meet may give a desired push to India-Bangladesh economic ties

India-Bangladesh economic relationship is at a crossroad, where India is poised to become a $5 trillion economy in 2024 as enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the process has started for Bangladesh to project the country as a middle-income developing economy by 2024.

It is in this respect that India’s Act East Policy holds the key for the success of this proposed growth convergence. The initiative by Assam to hold a stakeholders meeting in Guwahati on 22-23 October is expected to give the desired push to strengthening India-Bangladesh economic ...