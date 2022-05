Standards for shared economy on the cards amid rise in consumer complaints

India will soon come up with standards for shared-economy services players owing to the rising number of complaints from consumers and the increasing reach of digital players across the consumer ecosystem. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which is under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, is taking the initiative in this regard.

The BIS held a meeting on this on April 25. India’s effort on this replicates initiatives taken by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). Rather, the BIS is co-ordinating with the ISO and has sent its inputs for standards for cab ...