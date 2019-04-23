State governments continue to dilute the Land acquisition legislation

In the second of a three-part series on the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, Business Standard reports the changes states have continued to make to the law — some as recently as in March 2019 Within a month of his party winning the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Indian National Congress President Rahul Gandhi wrote on January 7 to the newly elected chief ministers in these three states, and asked them to undo the changes that the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state governments had made to the Right to Fair ...