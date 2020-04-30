State refiners fill up India's strategic reserves with spare crude oil

Spare crude oil from state-owned refiners is helping India fill up its strategic storage capacity of 5.33 million tonnes (mt). The storage facilities at Mangaluru and Padur in Karnataka, and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh are likely to reach full capacity by the end of May.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Mangalore Refinery (MRPL), are using around 2.1 mt, or over 15 million barrels, of their spare crude, for this purpose. The storage capacities are run by the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves ...