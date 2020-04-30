JUST IN
India Inc may see 15% fall in profits in FY21, 10% revenue decline: Crisil
Business Standard

State refiners fill up India's strategic reserves with spare crude oil

Buying more crude to fill strategic capacity will benefit India as international crude oil prices are falling

Shine Jacob  |  New Delhi 

Spare crude oil from state-owned refiners is helping India fill up its strategic storage capacity of 5.33 million tonnes (mt). The storage facilities at Mangaluru and Padur in Karnataka, and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh are likely to reach full capacity by the end of May.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Mangalore Refinery (MRPL), are using around 2.1 mt, or over 15 million barrels, of their spare crude, for this purpose. The storage capacities are run by the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves ...

First Published: Thu, April 30 2020. 22:41 IST

