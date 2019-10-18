States become the thorn in Centre's ambitious 24x7 power supply schemes

The Centre has met its target of connecting all villages and households (99.99 per cent) through its two flagship schemes, Deen Dayal Upadhaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) and Saubhagya. But, the other components of these schemes to ensure seamless power supply and robust infrastructure are far from completion.

Of the sanctioned amount of Rs 43,439 crore for these works, only 41 per cent has been claimed by the states, which indicates slow project completion. The deadline for closing the power reform schemes is March next year, and all projects should complete by December this ...