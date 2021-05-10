States lift 39% of 3.96 mn tonnes grains under PMGKAY-3 in first 10 days

State governments have lifted about 39 per cent of the allocated 3.96 million tonnes of extra free foodgrains in the first 10 days of May 2021, under the third phase of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

However, they have distributed less than three per cent so far, data provided by the food ministry showed. So far, around 20.3 million of the estimated over 790 million beneficiaries have been provided extra foodgrains for free during the month of May, over and above their usual entitlement of 5 kilograms of subsidised cereals per person per month under the National Food ...