States may not get GST compensation in full, says Finance Ministry

State governments are unlikely to get the full compensation promised for shortfall in goods and services tax (GST) collection as the finance ministry says the amount will be given only through money collected from the cess imposed for this purpose. A key ministry official said states should agree to hike GST or cess rates in the Council meeting, the date for which is yet to be fixed.

Earlier, the impression was that whatever losses states bore would be fully compensated to them for five years from the date of GST rollout. The states might not get the full amount of their losses despite the ...