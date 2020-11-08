States' own versions of farm Bills are falling short on farmers' needs

After Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, all three with Congress-run governments, have come up with their own versions of farm Bills, to blunt the impact of the Central Acts and protect “the interests of the farmers”. However, question remains on the admissibility of the Bills and how they can become law, but the pieces of legislation have thrown open another path of confrontation between the Centre and states.

Though the Bills of Punjab and Rajasthan have a lot of similarities, the one approved by the Chhattisgarh Assembly is structurally different. None of the three has ...