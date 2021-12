States owned about Rs 4,750 cr as PMFBY premium subsidy dues till Rabi 2021

State governments were entitled to about Rs 4,750 crore as their share of pending subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana between Kharif 2018 and Rabi 2020-21.

Sharing this information in Parliament recently, the Central government said that some states which have not released their share of premium subsidies for certain seasons, have not communicated specific reasons for the delay. In fact, the delay on the part of states in releasing their share of premium subsidy under PMFBY has been one of main reasons for the delay in claim settlement over the years, along with ...