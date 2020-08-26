States should be allowed to levy, collect taxes: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tells Archis Mohan that he fears the Centre plans to get out of its commitment to pay compensation to the states for the introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) at the next meeting on August 27.

Edited excerpts: How do you plan to sustain welfare schemes in Chhattisgarh if the Centre continues to be tardy in paying states’ GST share? True, it will become extremely difficult to continue welfare measures. We have put money in people’s pockets in the state through our welfare measures, which has increased demand, helped ...