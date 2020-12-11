JUST IN
Govt pays MSMEs Rs 21,000-cr dues in seven months over procurements
Business Standard

States, UT lift 18.68 mn tonnes of foodgrains under free food scheme

The scheme was extended by five months in July

Indivjal Dhasmana 

As much as 18.68 million tonnes of foodgrains and 0.92 million tonnes of pulses have been lifted by 36 states and Union Territories during Jul-Nov under the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

The scheme was extended by five months in July. Figures for November are not for the entire month.

Who got how much under other schemes

  • Rs 30,952 crore distributed to women account holders of PM Jan Dhan Yojana
  • Rs 2814.5 crore given to about 28.1 million aged persons, widows and disabled persons
  • Rs 17,891 crore front-loaded towards payment of the first instalment of PM-Kisan to 89.4 million beneficiaries
  • Rs 5,012.44 crore support to 18.3 million building and other construction workers
  • Rs 2,564 crore given as 24 per cent employees' provident fund contribution to 4.5 million employees
  • Rs 9,670 crore transferred to banks under PM Ujjwala Yojana

First Published: Fri, December 11 2020. 00:50 IST

