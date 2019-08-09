Statisticians Kundu and Mohanan question 2011 Census data on migration

India’s rate of migration rose from 30.1 per cent in 2001 to 37.64 per cent in 2011, according to the recently released 2011 census data on migration. The rate of increase in migration between 2001 and 2011 also increased to 45 per cent, compared with 35 per cent during the preceding decade (1991-2001).

This rise was noted among both men and women, and in both rural and urban areas. There was also a sharp rise in inter-state migration, in keeping with the trend shown by the Economic Survey of 2018 based on railway-ticket and age cohort data. However, Amitabh Kundu and P C ...