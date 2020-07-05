Statsguru: Amid Covid-19 crisis, spotting early signs of recovery is key

The quarter ended June was so bad that about 25 per cent of the economic activity that existed a year was shaved off, analysts say. While it is certain that reopening of businesses will help improve economic activity, it is key to not lose sight of the pain points, and spot the early signs on the recovery track.

The Covid-induced contraction came at a difficult time: Only 68 per cent of manufacturing capacity was under use in December 2019, and a 5 per cent contraction in investments in the second half of FY20 followed. The extent of stress sectors driving investment was ...