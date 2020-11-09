Statsguru: What is the asking rate in second half to meet economic targets

The first half of the current financial year has wreaked havoc on the economy, and, subsequently, on the financial position of the government. The economy is expected to see a sharp contraction, according to Reserve Bank of India’s projection, and so will the tax revenues of the government.

A look at what would be the asking rate in the second half gives an idea of what is possible — and what is not. Going by the Budget estimates, the Centre will have to collect tax revenue worth Rs 11.8 trillion in the October-March period. That’s 2.6 times what was earned in the ...