Steel minister Ram Chandra Singh reviews performance of RINL, 3 other PSUs

Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Tuesday reviewed the performance of state-owned RINL, MSTC, KIOCL and MOIL, according to a release.
The steel ministry in the release said Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste was also present in the review meeting.
The steel minister directed the PSUs to adopt efficient business practices and remain competitive in the space in which they operate, it said.
On Monday, Singh and Kulaste had reviewed the performance of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), NMDC and MECON, through video conferencing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
