Steps to bring rupee, CAD back on track: FPI move big positive for realty

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in the debt segment are happy that restrictions regarding their investments in corporate debt papers have been lifted. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said FPIs can now invest more than 20 per cent of their portfolio in any single company, and at the same time, can invest more than 50 per cent in any single issuance of a corporate paper.

The restrictions were put by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in April, but were subsequently relaxed for deals already negotiated. Most of the corporate bond papers are placed privately in ...