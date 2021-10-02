Strangulated Delhi, now you want to come inside: SC to farmers' body

-
ALSO READ
Randeep Singh Surjewala, Harsimrat Badal test positive for Covid-19
SAD protests against farm laws, Sukhbir and Harsimrat detained
One more person held for raising anti-Muslim slogans at Jantar Mantar
'You have strangulated Delhi by holding sit-in protests': SC to farmers
Farmers' Jantar Mantar stir to end today, to continue at Delhi borders
-
“You have strangulated the entire city and now you want to come inside and start protest here again,” an irked Supreme Court on Friday told a farmers’ body protesting against the three new farm laws and seeking directions to authorities to allow it to stage ‘satyagrah’ at Jantar Mantar.
What was the point in continuing with the protest once it has moved the court challenging the farm laws, the apex court asked the farmers' body, and said the citizens have equal rights to move freely and without fear and there has to be some “balanced approach”.
A Bench of justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar asked the petitioners whether they take permission from the residents of the area if they are “happy” with their protest.
The top court was hearing a petition filed by ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’, a body of farmers and agriculturists, and its president seeking directions to the concerned authorities to provide space to at least 200 farmers or protestors of the body at the Jantar Mantar for organising peaceful and non-violent ‘Satyagrah'.
“You have strangulated the entire city and now you want to come within the city and start protest again here,” the bench said, adding, “There has to be some balanced approach”.
At the outset, the counsel appearing for the petitioners told the bench that the plea is seeking direction to the concerned authorities to permit them to stage ‘Satyagrah’ at Jantar Mantar here.
“Tell us one thing, you want ‘Satyagrah’ here, no difficulty. But you have approached the court. Once you have approached the court, have trust in the court and the judicial system that it will decide your case appropriately,” the Bench said.
It said the petitioner has already moved the high court against the farm laws and they can approach the court for expeditious hearing.
“What is the point of doing ‘Satyagrah'?” the bench observed.
The counsel argued that the courts will examine the validity of the farm laws.
“Your issue is only that repeal those three laws. You have filed a writ petition before the high court. Once you have made up your mind and have approached the court and having done that, thereafter you cannot say that you will continue with the protest. What is the purpose of this,” the bench asked.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU