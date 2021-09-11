Strategic divestment to get tax deduction for previous losses

-
ALSO READ
Strategic divestment: Valuation of companies caught in the crosshairs
Direct tax mop-up betters estimate for the first time in four years
Net direct tax mop-up exceeds revised estimates at Rs 9.45 trillion in FY21
A near-empty CBDT tackles arbitration cases, domestic tax issues
Cracking the whip: TDS defaults by state PSUs, banks come under I-T lens
-
To facilitate strategic disinvestment, the finance ministry has decided to allow the private sector company which takes over a public sector company to set off losses of previous years for the purpose of income tax.
However, this relaxation would cease to exist after the private company stops holding 51 per cent in the erstwhile public sector company after strategic disinvestment either directly or through its subsidiaries, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Friday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU