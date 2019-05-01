Stray bovine on the fields, Jaunpur farmers fight a cattle battle

His cart overflowing with luscious green spinach and coriander, Dileep Kumar Sonkar is talking to Business Standard quite cordially when he sees something, yells, leaves his cart in the middle of the narrow dusty village track, and runs, waving his arms frantically.

A herd of cows has entered his field and is chomping away at tender green carrot tops, trampling over the carefully laid furrows that ensure optimal water flow. After he has dislodged the intruders with hefty thwacks from one of the many bamboo sticks, apparently stuck in the ground with that very strategic purpose, and returns ...