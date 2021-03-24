Stressed even in normal times, Indian health care held up in a crisis year

In a matter of 21 days, Indian states have ramped up their pace of vaccination by close to 500 per cent. As percentages go, it is difficult to wrap one’s head around such numbers. As on March 1, the number of shots were 427,072. They had risen to 2,540,449 last Sunday and crossed three million one day in between.

Effectively, in each minute of the working day in March, close to 2,000 shots are being administered. Experts are obviously asking for further scaling up the numbers. For the fragmented Indian medical services, this is an achievement. There are bizarre data from the ...