Stubble burning: Many measures but complete elimination still off the mark

Though the spectre of stubble burning seems to have receded temporarily due to sudden showers in many parts of North India last week, the menace is likely to be back as soon as weather opens up. This is because paddy harvesting will be delayed further due to unseasonal rains, squeezing the already short window before next sowing starts.

Till October 14, less than six per cent of the estimated 41.14 million hectares under paddy this year has been harvested. This also means that over 90 per cent paddy is yet to be harvested and this will mean that once the wet spell passes away, ...