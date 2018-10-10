Students, patients left clueless after Medical Council website shut down

As soon as the website of the (MCI) was shut down after the dissolution of the body on September 26 by a Presidential ordinance, thousands of and were left clueless about several regulatory issues.

The shutting down of the website, which had all the information related to medical education, details of meetings regarding approval for and schedules, listing recognised medical qualifications has left people confused about issues regarding the council, the website, and the Board of Governors, reports The Times of India (ToI).

The BoG has taken over all the functions of the council. Dr Sanjay Srivastava, secretary general appointed to help the BoG said that the website would be up within the next two-three days, according to the ToI report. Srivastava added that the websites of the council, both old and new, contained data which was required to be backed up and saved before it is put online again.

According to Srivastava, patients and awaiting cases to be heard by the former Council were informed about the progress.



Similarly, cases of which were awaiting recognition from the former council have been transferred to the BoG.