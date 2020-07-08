Subsidy dues balloon amid record fertiliser sales during Covid lockdown

As the country went into a lockdown from late March to control the spread of Covid-19, virtually bringing all economic activities to a grinding halt, one sector was seeing a resurgence in demand.

Fertiliser sales during the three months of total and partial lockdown had a massive surge of the kind rarely seen in the industry before. While a big reason for the booming sales is that agriculture was among the first sectors to be exempted from lockdown rules early in April, resulting in a surge in pre-kharif and kharif sowing, some amount of stock building also contributed to the jump ...