Sugar exports estimated at a record 9.5 million tonnes in 2021-22

-
ALSO READ
Sugar shares extend rally; Balrampur, Dwarikesh rally up to 27% in one week
Closing sugar inventory likely to be second lowest in 10 years this year
TMS Ep136: India's 400 bn exports, 5G, Credit Suisse's Dan Fineman, loan
Sugar output pegged lower by 2.2% for 2021-22 season: ISMA
What drove India's exports to record $400 billion?
-
Sugar exports from India in the current marketing season that started in October is expected to be a record 9.5 million tonnes, but it might not lead to sharp escalation in domestic prices as production is expected to be better than anticipated, the Central government hoped.
It said sugar production in 2021-22 is expected to be around 13 per cent higher than the previous year at 35 million tonnes while opening stocks at the start of the year is estimated to be around 8.5 million tonnes.
This will mean a total availability of 43.5 million tonnes of sugar in 2021-22.
Of this around 27.8 million tonnes will be domestically consumed during the year while 9.5 million tonnes will be exported.
Therefore, leaving a closing balance of over 6 million tonnes of sugar in 2021-22.
“As such there will be smooth availability of sugar and sugar prices in the domestic market are expected to remain stable at reasonable levels,” the government said in an official statement.
The government estimates of closing sugar stocks in the 2021-22 season that will end in September is among the second lowest in last 10 years.
Normally, as per trade estimates, India requires around 4-4.5 million tonnes of sugar at the close of each season and this year’s estimated despite record exports is still on the higher side.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU