Sugar mills eye molasses export, higher ethanol for blending in glut season

Against the backdrop of a bumper sugarcane harvest and estimated sugar output of 30.5 million tonnes (MT) in the next crushing season, the millers are looking to tap export of molasses to improve their cash flow and provide additional stability to the sugar sector amid demand-supply volatility.

Molasses is a cane by-product generated during sugar production. Molasses recovery is pegged at 4.75% of cane crushed. It is processed to make ethyl alcohol and methyl alcohol. While, ethyl alcohol is unfit for human consumption, methyl alcohol is used for making liquor by distilleries, besides having other pharmaceutical uses. Molasses is also processed to make ethanol, which is mixed with fuel under the central policy.

Molasses is in high demand in several countries, including South Korea, Vietnam, Europe and West Asia for different industrial applications, including cattle feed, inflammable product etc.

Since, molasses commodity is a state subject, the respective governments enjoy jurisdiction on its interstate and international movement.

Conceding to the demand of industry, the Maharashtra government today allowed molasses export to other states and countries. "There was a ban on the export of molasses from Maharashtra till September 30, 2020. The state has issued a government order (GO) allowing for its export," National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Limited managing director Prakash Naiknavare told Business Standard.





“In the current season, nearly 300,000 tonnes of molasses have been exported from states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka and Haryana. Now with Maharashtra joining the bandwagon, the state can also contribute to 250,000 tonnes of exports in the coming months,” All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) vice chairman Rahil Shaikh informed adding international prices stood around $US 120 per tonne.

In wake of expected glut in molasses next year, Indian Association (ISMA) had recently urged the Centre to facilitate export of C-heavy molasses in the 2020-21 sugar season (Oct-Sep) or till surplus sugarcane is being produced. The exports could occur without any financial burden on the government, yet allow for the use of more B-molasses and cane juice for ethanol, instead of for sugar production, it suggested.

On condition of anonymity, an official with a leading UP based sugar and ethanol producer said free movement of molasses would directly translate into more cash flow for the mills. “Since, molasses is highly demand-supply sensitive, the free movement of the commodity makes a lot of commercial sense in the present context, when we are staring at another excess season of sugar output due to higher acreage and yield estimates.”

In Uttar Pradesh, the country’s top sugar and ethanol producer, the controlled prices of molasses is about Rs 120 per quintal (100 kg), which is 50 per cent higher compared to Rs 80 per quintal last year, UP Association (UPSMA) secretary Deepak Guptara said.

In the current sugar season, the molasses production in UP stood at more than 5 MT

Meanwhile, ISMA today said ethanol supply contracts for 1,700 million litres (ML) have been entered into between ethanol manufacturers/mills and oil marketing companies (OMCs) for the current ethanol supply year (Dec-Nov) 2019-20. Against this, 925 ML had already been supplied to the OMCs between Dec 2019 and June 22, 2020, achieving an average all India blending of over 5 per cent.

In 2018-19, 1900 ML of ethanol was supplied. Due to drought in Maharashtra and Karnataka and some other Southern states, the cane production had dropped steeply in the current season, which pulled down both sugar production and availability of molasses. Consequently, ethanol offers also dipped and contracts for supplies of ethanol decreased to about 1,700 ML in the current cycle.

Considering that capacity in the country has increased to over 3,750-4,000 (ML), the Centre is targeting and supply target of 3,000-3,500 ML in 2020-21, and achieve 7.5-8 per cent ethanol blending with petrol.

As laid down in the National Biofuels Policy 2018, the central government intended to achieve ethanol blending of 10 per cent and 20 per cent by 2022 and 2030 respectively.

In this regard, the ISMA has asked for further easing of the rules governing and regulating the supply and transport of ethanol between the states, apart from facilitating time bound bank credit for ethanol projects being set up by the for optimum utilisation of the sugarcane value chain, comprising molasses and ethanol too.