Adtiya Birla Fashion rights opens July 8, payment in 3 tranches like RIL

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) on Monday announced its Rs 995-crore rights offering will open for subscription on July 8 and close on July 22. The ex-date for the is set as July 1. Existing shareholders as on the record date will be eligible to get 9 shares for every 77 shares held.

The price has been set at Rs 110 for one fully-paid share of face value Rs 10—14 per cent discount to its last closing price of Rs 128. A total of 90.5 million shares –11.7 per cent of current equity base—will be issued as part of the programme.

The rights issue is structured similar to that of recently-included Reliance Industries (RIL), where shareholders will have to make payments in three tranches. Initially, shareholders will have to 50 per cent of the issue price---Rs 55 for a partly-paid share of face value Rs 5 each. The second and third tranche will include payment of Rs 27.5 (25 per cent) each in January 2021 and July 2021 respectively.

Currently, the promoter shareholding in is 59.07 per cent. The initial outgo for the promoters will be around Rs 294 crore. The promoters have said that they don’t intend to renounce any shares to non-promoters. On the contrary, they intend to subscribe to additional shares to ensure that the issue is subscribed at least 90 per cent. A clutch of mutual funds, including Nippon India, UTI MF and Franklin Templeton MF, are the top public shareholders in the company.

The company will soon announce the dates for the trading window in rights entitlement. Partly-paid shares of issued in the rights issue will be traded separately.

is the apparel retail arm of the Aditya Birla Group. It brand portfolio includes Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England.

Currently, the consensus 12-month price for the ABFRL is Rs 150.

“The rights issue as a risk-mitigation strategy would strengthen the nalance sheet. The inherently strong brands and otherwise healthy working-capital cycle are its key strengths...On the extended lockdown and higher fixed costs than previously expected, we cut our FY21/FY22 revenue 6.3 per cent/8.3 per cent, EBITDA 44.5 per cent/25.0 per cent. We maintain our Buy rating with a lower target price of Rs 137 based on 18x FY22e EV/EBITDA. We believe the ability to control fixed costs and demand revival are key monitorables,”said a recent note by Anand Rathi.