Sugar mills object to Centre's move to raise domestic sales quota for Sept

Sugar millers have objected to the higher than expected sugar sales quota for the month of September 2022 on the grounds that selling more sugar in the domestic market will suppress the already weak prices and impact their realisation.
In India, the Central government determines the quantity of sugar that each mill can sell in the domestic market each month which keeps on changing depending upon the demand-supply matrix.
The millers said that Centre has fixed a sales quota of 2.35 million tonnes for the month of September which is higher than the average sales quota of 2.2 million tonnes in the past few months and also more than the quota that it has fixed for September in the past years.
“The ex-mill price of sugar is hovering around Rs 34-35 per kg which is lower than last year and if now extra sugar is made to be sold in the market will further pull down the ex-mills prices,” the millers said in a letter addressed to top officials of the government.
