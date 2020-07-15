Sugar prices command 3-6% premium over MSP on hopes of hike in floor price

Sugar prices are holding firm and commanding a premim of 3-6 per cent over the prevailing minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 31 per kg, amid anticipation of a hike in MSP to Rs 33 a kg.

After MSP was announced two years back, such a premium over MSP is seen for the first time as sugar fundamentally has remained in surplus. MSP helps mills to earn little around their cost of production to clear farmers due without government giving subsidies for that.

In Uttar Pradesh, the country’s top sugar producer, the ex-mill price is ruling at almost Rs 33/kg, a premium of 6.5 per cent on the MSP. Similarly, the commodity commands a market price of around Rs 32/kg or 3.25 per cent higher vis-a-vis MSP in Maharashtra.





The sugar prices have witnessed a sharp upsurge over the past four weeks after the talks of an imminent hike in the MSP gained currency following the recommendation of the Niti Aayog and demand by the states for upward revision in the floor price to facilitate early settlement of farmers’ outstanding by the mills.

The domestic sugar mills have been facing the covid-19 headwinds that not only hit the demand trajectory but created impediments of transportation to the key markets during lockdown.

According to All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) chairman Praful Vithlani, the sudden upsurge in the market prices in the expectation of a hike in the MSP had cooled down a little even as he exuded confidence that the floor price would soon be raised.

“I am confident that the hike in the MSP could be announced next week,” he told Business Standard adding it was the primary demand of all the primary stakeholders to support the sector in the present circumstances.



Meanwhile, a PTI report quoting sources said a group of ministers (GoM) headed by union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday recommended for increasing the MSP of sugar by Rs 2 to Rs 33/kg to ensure mills cleared pending cane arrears of around Rs 20,000 crore. The GoM directed the food ministry to move a cabinet note with a proposal to hike the MSP of sugar as recommended by the Niti Aayog.

Niti Aayog had recommended sugar MSP hike to Rs 33/kg, apart from several other measures to augment the commercial viability of the domestic sugarcane value chain. The NITI Aayog recommendation had stated that the existing MSP of Rs 31/kg did not cover the production cost vis-à-vis the cane fair and remunerative price (FRP) of Rs 275/quintal, with the state advised prices standing still higher.

UP Sugar Mills Association (UPSMA) secretary Deepak Guptara said there was little likelihood for sugar to command premium above the MSP going forward owing to the robust inventory with mills coupled with a muted demand, especially in the current monsoon season, when the demand is traditionally low due to high humidity putting off bulk procurement by traders.





The sugar industry has estimated consumption to fall by almost half a million tonnes (MT) in the current season owing to the long spell of lockdown and drastic slump in institutional sales of sugar. Several state, including UP, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka, had urged the Centre for revising the sugar MSP from Rs 31/kg to almost Rs 37.50/kg.

The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) had recommended for 16 per cent uptick in the MSP from Rs 31/kg to Rs 35-36/kg.

According to industry, the average cost of on pan India basis, including interest and depreciation etc, came to Rs 35-36/kg, which should be fixed as the new MSP to allow mills the leeway in the current pressing circumstances.