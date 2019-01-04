Sugar production may be revised lower despite initial optimistic trend

in India during the 2018-19 season that begun in October has risen by 6.8 per cent to reach 11.05 million tonnes. (ISMA) said in a release that higher production is attributed to the fact that and Karnataka sugar mills started crushing operations earlier this year. However, due to substantially lower rainfall and white grub infestation, is likely to produce significantly lower quantities of the commodity this year as compared to the last. "Overall, the country is expected to produce much less sugar this season as compared to last,” said.

has not revealed how much lower it expects the output to be, but compared to last year’s 32.5 million tonnes in 18-19, its own estimate had projected 31.5 million tonnes in 2018-19. had also said that it would be conductin a survey later this month and, “will review the estimate of for the season 2018-19 and if required revise its estimates.”

An industry source from says the state is going through a bad situation and needs more sops. The fall in Maharashtra's output is likely to bring the total production to 31.05-31.1 million tonnes, maintained the source, who also said that ISMA has called a meeting of mills on January 21.





ALSO READ: Sugarcane arrears touch Rs 6,500 cr on global market glut, export woes

Till December end, 184 mills in the state produced 4.34 million tonnes sugar against 3.84 million tonnes last year but, “due to lower availability of cane in Maharashtra and the early start, the mills therein would be closing much earlier than last year,” ISMA said in a note.



ALSO READ: Indian sugar industry plans to increase exports to South Korea: Govt

Sabyasachi Majumdar, Senior Vice President & Group Head, ICRA, says, “Production in the 2018-19 sugar year is expected at 31.5 million tonnes, (but) it could be further impacted by the diversion of ‘B’ heavy molasses and sugarcane juice away from sugar and towards ethanol. Notwithstanding these positives and estimates of growth in domestic sugar consumption by 2-3 per cent to around 25.8 million tonnes this year, the production would still be higher by at least 5.5 million tonnes than the estimated consumption. Even after assuming 4-5 million tonnes of sugar exports in SY2019 on the back of the increase in the production subsidy, the closing stocks still would continue to remain high at around 11.3–12.3 million tonnes, given the high opening stocks of around 10.5 million tonnes from the previous season.”





ALSO READ: India may miss 2019 sugar MIEQ target on sustained fall in global prices

Majumdar believes that the higher cost of cane in the production process, along with supply-induced pricing pressures, is likely to result in margin pressures. He says the increase in cane arrears is likely to add even more pressure, although the outlook on margins is somewhat better than in the rating agancy's earlier estimates.