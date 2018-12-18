Indian sugar industry plans to increase exports to South Korea: Govt

A delegation of domestic sugar industry delegation held discussions with top representatives of all three sugar refineries of South Korea in Seoul with a view to increase shipment of the commodity.

The issue was discussed during the seventh round of India South Korea Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations, held in Seoul last week.

"South Korea imports around 1.5 million tonnes of raw sugar annually and the Indian sugar industry is making efforts to export raw sugar from India during 2018-19 sugar season," the commerce ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said that the discussions were positive, and subject to Indian sugar industry meeting the quality standards and specifications prescribed by South Korea.

"The Indian sugar industry will undertake further discussions and talks with the sugar refineries in South Korea to pursue the matter further so that sugar exports may take place from India to South Korea," it added.