Supply disruptions to take sheen off copper in India, China: rating firms

A demand-supply mismatch in the domestic market will make India a net importer of refined copper in FY20, said on Friday.



With the permanent closure of the smelter and the uncertainty surrounding its getting back into production, the agency expects that by the end of FY20, refined copper production will be around 450,000 tonne, down 1.5 per cent from the FY19 output.



Production of copper during the April-July period stands at 167,000 tonne.



India has become an importer of copper ore and concentrates, and sources more than 90 percent of its concentrate needs from abroad due to lack of copper mines in the country.



However, copper ore and concentrates imports were down 44.6 per cent in FY19 due to the lack of requirement from the smelter.



Domestic demand for copper is largely driven by the electrical & telecommunications sector (56 per cent), building and construction (8 per cent), automobiles (11 per cent) and consumer durables (8 per cent).



“We estimate domestic refined copper demand to increase by 7-8 per cent (including consumption of scrap) by the end of FY20,” said the report.



The growing demand from the power sector amid government's thrust on renewable energy and increasing demand from households for consumer durables will add onto the demand for copper in India.



Manufacturing of hybrid and electric cars will also augment the consumption of copper as EVs use four times more copper than traditional internal combustion engines.



Due to the increase in demand, India will continue being a net importer of refined copper during FY20, unless the Madurai court passes the judgment for the remission of the smelter.



Compared with the global markets, India has limited copper ore reserves, which constitute about 2 per cent of the world copper reserves. Ore production is just about 0.2 per cent of the world's production.



There are three dominant players in the country's primary copper industry — state-owned Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL), Hindalco Limited and Vedanta Industries Limited.



Meanwhile, global copper prices are seen suppressed and could range between $5,500-5,900 a tonne until there is a constructive trade deal between the US and China.



Currently, copper prices on LME are at $5,755 a tonne. “We also expect TC/RC margins to remain under pressure owing to the supply side disruptions from the major mining areas (Chile mining strike),” said the CARE report.



This could act as a double whammy for copper manufacturers given global copper prices are already low and low TC/RC margins will affect smelters earning capacity potentially affecting the overall financials of the copper industry.



In China, the world’s largest consumer and producer of all base metals, copper production growth will lag compared to previous years over the forecast period to 2028, as low copper ore grades render a number of mines unprofitable and smelters turn to ore imports, said Fitch Solutions Macro Research.



“We forecast China's copper production to increase to 1.93 million tonne in 2028 from 1.64 million by 2019 registering an average annual growth rate of 1.9 per cent,” said Fitch Solutions Macro Research. This represents a significant slowdown from the average growth rate of 7.3 per cent over the previous 10-year period. This slowdown in production growth will be driven by closures of low-grade copper mines in China and delayed planned capacity expansions, it said.