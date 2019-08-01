Surcharge hike may stop overseas fund managers from shifting to India

The recent hike in surcharge may dissuade overseas money managers from shifting to India, and result in a flight of senior fund professionals advising global private equity players from here to countries such as Singapore and Hong Kong, which have far lower personal rates.

Several offshore fund managers of Indian origin that manage the India part of their global portfolios have been keen to shift to the country as it would enable them to locally connect with bankers, analysts, institutional investors and company management.

The shift was not possible because of the adverse tax impact, as the presence of a fund manager in India could entail business connection, permanent establishment and tax residence risks for the offshore funds.

To address this gap, the Finance Bill 2015 had introduced section 9A in the I-T Act, 1961, to provide a safe harbour regime for onshore management of offshore funds. And despite the onerous rules, the government has been giving concessions to make the move practically feasible.





In May this year, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) clarified that asset management companies approved under Sebi regulations would be considered as eligible fund manager under section 9A. This allows Indian AMCs to directly conduct fund management activity for offshore funds. The government has also given some relief in the Budget by relaxing two minor conditions under section 9A. A few funds were recently granted approvals under this regime.

The surcharge hike, however, could undo all the progress made so far.

"The increase in surcharge will adversely impact fund managers who might be planning to shift to India to benefit from the section 9A regime because the comparative cost of moving to India will increase further," said Rajesh Gandhi, partner, Deloitte Haskins & Sells.

Gandhi added that the personal tax rates in India were in any case higher than those in countries such as Singapore and Hong Kong even before the surcharge.

Singapore's highest tax bracket, for instance, is 22 per cent for those earning 320,000 Singapore dollars (about Rs 1.6 crore) and above per annum. The country's tax differential with India will now widen to more than 20 per cent if we take the surcharge impact for those earning more than Rs 5 crore and a tax rate of 42.74 per cent.



"The Budget has given some relief, but the more important conditions, such as the requirement to trace resident Indian ownership in the fund, and for the fund and fund manager to not be connected persons, need a re-look. The increased 'super rich' surcharge will also dissuade fund managers located in Singapore and other countries from moving to India," said Tejas Desai, partner, EY India.

That's not all. Several fund professionals based in India could relocate to other jurisdictions, resulting in a brain drain. Many of the top global private equity firms such as Blackstone, KKR and Warburg Pincus have advisory entities based in India comprising senior fund professionals. Such professionals are relatively mobile and might look to provide these services from countries such as Hong Kong and Singapore, said experts.

"There's always a breaking point to something and we are reaching that breaking point in terms of taxation," said a tax consultant, on condition of anonymity. "Fund managers will be a lot more reluctant to work from India now."

The government has raised the surcharge levied on applicable income to 25 per cent for those with taxable income of Rs 2-5 crore, and to 37 per cent for those earning more than Rs 5 crore. The effective tax rates for these tax brackets increases to 39 per cent and 42.74 per cent, respectively.