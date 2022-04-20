Tamil Nadu govt wants equity in privatised airports in return for land

The Tamil Nadu government has made it mandatory to proportionately share revenue with the state, in case the Centre decides to go for privatisation of airports. This comes at a time when the Central government has shortlisted Chennai, Trichy, Coimbatore and Madurai in the list of 25 airports to be privatised between 2022 to 2025.

This decision was made looking into the factor that the state has invested heavily on the asset, including the land parcel acquisition, the state said in a policy note on Wednesday. This comes into picture if the state government acquires and transfers the ...