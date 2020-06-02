Tamil Nadu promulgates Ordinance to allow farmers to freely sell produce

The has announced the promulgation of an ordinance amending the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act 1987, to permit farmers to freely sell their produce.

The state government said as per the amendment a farmer can sell his farm produce in any licensed private market, godowns, and cold storage points. The farmers can also sell their produce on their farm, in any food park complex, or to any licensed trader.

According to the administration, it is up to the farmers to decide the mode of sales so that he gets the highest price for his produce.